Rock Springs Weather and Green River Weather Seven Day Forecast

Here is the Rock Springs weather and Green River weather forecast for the next seven days from the National Weather Service: Today – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming south southwest 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. South southeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – Isolated showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. East wind around 8 mph.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then a chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.