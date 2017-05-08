Rock Springs Weather and Green River Weather, Seven Day Forecast

Here is your Rock Springs weather and Green River weather forecast for the next seven days from the National Weather Service: Monday – Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 7 to 17 mph becoming north northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. West southwest wind 10 to 13 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 63. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. East wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.