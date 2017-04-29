Rock Springs Weather and Green River Weather Seven Day Forecast

Here is the Rock Springs weather and Green River weather for the next seven days from the National Weather Service: Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the evening.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 57.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 68.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 38.