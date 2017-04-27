Rock Springs Weather and Green River Weather Update

Here is the updated Rock Springs weather and Green River weather from the National Weather Service: Tonight – Isolated snow showers before 7 pm, then a chance of snow, mainly after 1 am. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday – Snow likely before 1 pm, then rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west wind 20 to 23 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Friday Night – Rain and snow likely before 7 pm, then a chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 24. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 14 to 21 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of snow before 7 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Blustery.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.