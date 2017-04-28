Here is the updated Rock Springs weather and Green River weather for the next seven days from the National Weather Service:
Tonight – A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before 9 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery, with a northeast wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. North northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.
Tuesday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Blustery.
Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 65.
Be the first to comment on "Rock Springs Weather and Green River Weather Update"