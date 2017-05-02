Rock Springs Weather and Green River Weather Update

Tonight – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm, then isolated showers between 7 pm and 9 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail. Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 17 to 22 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 60. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 70. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm.

Thursday Night – Clear, with a low around 41. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 76. South southeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy.