Rock Springs Weather And Green River Weather Update Forecast

Here is your Rock Springs weather and Green River weather, updated forecast for the next seven days from the National Weather Service: Tonight – Scattered rain showers before 3 am, then scattered rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday – Scattered rain and snow showers before 9 am, then scattered rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday Night – Isolated snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – Scattered snow showers before noon, then scattered rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming east northeast 19 to 24 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday Night – Scattered rain and snow showers before midnight, then a slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Blustery, with a northeast wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before noon, then a slight chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. North wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Sunday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

Sunday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.