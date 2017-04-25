Rock Springs Weather, Green River Weather Update

Here is the update Rock Springs weather and Green River weather from the National Weather Service: Tonight – Scattered rain showers before 9 pm, then scattered rain and snow showers between 9 pm and midnight, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Light and variable wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Wednesday – A slight chance of snow showers before 9 am, then scattered rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday Night – Scattered rain showers before midnight, then scattered snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Cloudy, with a low around 29. Windy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday – Scattered snow showers before noon, then scattered rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Windy, with a west northwest wind 28 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 9 pm, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Windy, with a west northwest wind 18 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – Scattered snow showers before noon, then scattered rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 16 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 25.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy.