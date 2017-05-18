Rock Springs Weather And Green River Weather Updated Forecast

Here is the updated Rock Springs weather and Green River weather forecast for the next seven day from the National Weather Service:

Tonight – Scattered rain and snow showers before 9 pm, then scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Windy, with a northeast wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.