Rock Springs Weather And Green River Weather Updated Forecast

Here is the updated Rock Springs weather and Green River weather forecast for the next seven day from the National Weather Service:
Tonight – Scattered rain and snow showers before 9 pm, then scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Windy, with a northeast wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. South southeast wind 5 to 8 mph.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. West southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.
Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Sunday – A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. West southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.
Monday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
