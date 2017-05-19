Rock Springs Weather And Green River Weather Updated Forecast

Here is your updated Rock Springs weather and Green River weather seven day forecast from the National Weather Service: Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west southwest after midnight.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. West wind 5 to 9 mph.

Saturday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm, then isolated showers between 9 pm and midnight. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Light west wind becoming west northwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 72.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 43.