Rock Springs Weather And Green River Weather Updated Forecast

Here is your updated Rock Springs weather and Green River weather seven day forecast from the National Weather Service:
Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west southwest after midnight.
Saturday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm, then isolated showers between 9 pm and midnight. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday – Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Light west wind becoming west northwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 72.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 43.
Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.
