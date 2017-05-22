Rock Springs Weather And Green River Weather, Updated Forecast

Here is your Rock Springs weather and Green River weather, updated, seven day forecast from the National Weather Service:
Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm, then isolated showers between 9 pm and midnight. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 16 to 21 mph becoming light north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 42. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 75. Windy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.
Wednesday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Windy, with a west wind 23 to 28 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday – Isolated showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.
Friday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Saturday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.
Saturday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.
