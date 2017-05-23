Here is the Rock Springs weather and Green River weather updated forecast from the National Weather Service: Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 43. West northwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 76. Windy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Wednesday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – Isolated showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night – Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. South southwest wind 7 to 13 mph becoming north northeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. East wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.