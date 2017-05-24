Rock Springs Weather And Green River Weather Updated Forecast

Weather Statement for Rock Springs, Green River, Flaming Gorge and East Sweetwater County:
West winds increase this afternoon to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph at times before decreasing around sunset. Travelers, especially those towing light weight trailers and in high profile vehicles, are urged to watch for strong crosswinds when traveling this afternoon.
Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Windy, with a west wind 19 to 29 mph decreasing to 8 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday – Scattered showers before 7 am, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after 4 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
