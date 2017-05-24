Rock Springs Weather And Green River Weather Updated Forecast

Weather Statement for Rock Springs, Green River, Flaming Gorge and East Sweetwater County:

West winds increase this afternoon to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph at times before decreasing around sunset. Travelers, especially those towing light weight trailers and in high profile vehicles, are urged to watch for strong crosswinds when traveling this afternoon.

Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Windy, with a west wind 19 to 29 mph decreasing to 8 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – Scattered showers before 7 am, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after 4 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm, then isolated showers after 1 am. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph becoming north northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Friday – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south southwest 15 to 20 mph. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Friday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 10 pm, then isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 19 to 24 mph becoming north 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Saturday – Isolated showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. West northwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming north in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Saturday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 7 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Memorial Day – Sunny, with a high near 70. Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 73.