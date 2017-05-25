Here is the Rock Springs weather and Green River weather, updated forecast, from the National Weather Service:
Tonight – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then isolated showers between midnight and 3 am. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph becoming north northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Cloudy, with a high near 60. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 6 to 16 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday – Isolated showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. North wind 5 to 13 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Memorial Day – Sunny, with a high near 70.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 74.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
