Here is the Rock Springs weather and Green River weather, updated forecast, from the National Weather Service:
Tonight – Scattered rain showers before 3 am, then scattered rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Saturday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 9 am, then a slight chance of rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph.
Memorial Day – Sunny, with a high near 70. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 75.
Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 77.
Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.
