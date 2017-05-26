Here is the Rock Springs weather and Green River weather, updated forecast, from the National Weather Service:

Tonight – Scattered rain showers before 3 am, then scattered rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.