Rock Springs Weather and Green River Weather Updated Forecast

Here is the Rock Springs weather and Green River weather, updated seven day forecast from the National Weather Service:
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 41. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 47. South wind 3 to 7 mph.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming south 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph becoming north northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 7 to 15 mph.
Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Monday – Isolated showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Tuesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
Tuesday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.
