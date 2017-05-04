Rock Springs Weather and Green River Weather Updated Forecast

Here is the Rock Springs weather and Green River weather, updated seven day forecast from the National Weather Service: Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 41. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 47. South wind 3 to 7 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming south 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph becoming north northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 7 to 15 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Monday – Isolated showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.