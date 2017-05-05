Here is the Rock Springs weather and Green River weather updated forecast from the National Weather Service: Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 45. South southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Saturday – Increasing clouds, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming south 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Saturday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – Isolated showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming south 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms before 9 pm, then isolated showers between 9 pm and midnight. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming north northeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.