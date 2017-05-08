Rock Springs Weather and Green River Weather Updated Forecast

Here is the updated Rock Springs weather and Green River weather forecast for the next seven days from the National Weather Service:
Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a northeast wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday – Isolated showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east northeast 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday – Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday Night – Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 76.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.
Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.
