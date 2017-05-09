Here is your Rock Springs weather and Green River weather, updated forecast from the National Weather Service:
Tonight – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday – Isolated showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 43. West wind around 6 mph becoming south after midnight.
Friday – Sunny, with a high near 75. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.
Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 68.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.
Be the first to comment on "Rock Springs Weather and Green River Weather, Updated Forecast"