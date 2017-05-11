Rock Springs Weather and Green River Weather Updated Forecast

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 43. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Windy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 66. South southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.

Monday Night – A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy.

Tuesday – A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59.

Tuesday Night – ostly cloudy, with a low around 37.