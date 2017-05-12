Rock Springs Weather And Green River Weather Updated Forecast

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 65. Windy, with a light and variable wind becoming south 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Windy, with a south southwest wind 16 to 26 mph becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Monday Night – Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – Isolated showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Wednesday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain and snow. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.