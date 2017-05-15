Rock Springs Weather And Green River Weather Updated Forecast

Here is your Rock Springs weather and Green River weather, updated, seven day forecast from the National Weather Service: Tonight – A slight chance of rain showers before 3 am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Windy, with a west southwest wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 9 am, then scattered rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday – Scattered rain and snow showers before noon, then scattered rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday Night – A slight chance of rain showers before midnight, then a slight chance of snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – A slight chance of snow showers before noon, then scattered rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Light north wind becoming north northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of rain before midnight, then a slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before noon, then a slight chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night – Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.