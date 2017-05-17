Rock Springs Weather And Green River Weather Updated Forecast

Here is the Rock Springs weather and Green River weather, updated seven day forecast from the National Weather Service: Tonight – Isolated snow showers after 3 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday – Scattered snow showers before 9 am, then scattered rain and snow showers between 9 am and noon, then rain showers likely after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday Night – Scattered rain and snow showers before midnight, then scattered snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 30. Blustery, with a northeast wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Friday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before noon, then a slight chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night – Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Sunday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Monday Night – A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.