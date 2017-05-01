Rock Springs Weather and Green River Weather Updated Forecast

Here is your updated Rock Springs weather and Green River weather forecast from the National Weather Service:
Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.
Tuesday – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 9 am, then a slight chance of rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 17 to 22 mph becoming west northwest 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 39. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 70. West wind around 6 mph.
Thursday Night – Clear, with a low around 41.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 69.
