Here is the Rock Springs weather and Green River weather forecast for the next seven days from the National Weather Service: Monday – Isolated showers between 10 am and 1 pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1 pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night – Scattered rain showers before 1 am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 1 am and 4 am, then a slight chance of snow after 4 am. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tuesday – A slight chance of snow before 7 am, then a slight chance of rain and snow between 7 am and 1 pm, then a chance of rain after 1 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Windy, with a west wind 18 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tuesday Night – A chance of rain before 1 am, then a slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Blustery, with a northwest wind 16 to 21 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday – A slight chance of snow before 1 pm, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain showers before 1 am, then a slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – A slight chance of snow showers before 7 am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 7 am and 1 pm, then a slight chance of rain showers after 1 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night – Isolated showers before 7 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – A slight chance of snow between 7 am and 1 pm, then a chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Blustery.

Saturday – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Blustery.