Rock Springs Woman Arrested by County Deputies & U.S. Marshals

A Rock Springs woman sought by the United States Marshals Service was arrested in Rock Springs yesterday.

Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell said Paula Quinton, 61, was taken into custody at a Rock Springs residence by county deputies and U.S. Marshals.

In 2015, she pleaded guilty in Federal Court to mail fraud after admitting to her participation in a scheme to defraud people who responded to sales offerings on the Internet, with the proceeds going to Nigeria and elsewhere.

As reported at the time, Quinton continued in her activities after being warned by federal officials that the she was participating in a fraud. The case was investigated by special agents of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Quinton received three years supervised probation and was ordered to pay $2,075 in restitution. Her current charges stem from failing to appear at a hearing on May 4.

She remains in custody at the Sweetwater County Detention Center.