Rock Springs Woman Dies In House Fire

(Rock Springs, WY) On Saturday, May 6, at approximately 1:55 P.M., officers and deputies from the Rock Springs Police and Fire Departments and the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the report of a house fire at 3732 Peregrine Street.

Deputies were first to arrive on scene, followed closely by city officers and firefighters from the Rock Springs Fire Department. The victim, Shirley Kelley, 72, was still inside the residence and, despite first responders’ efforts to rescue her, Mrs. Kelley was unable to escape. She was later pronounced deceased.

The first county officer on the scene, Deputy Sheriff Chris Sutton, was transported to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County for treatment for severe smoke inhalation. No other injuries to emergency responders were reported. Officials from the State Fire Marshal’s Office were on scene yesterday.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time. Chief of Police Dwane Pacheco and Sheriff Mike Lowell commended the first responders for their lifesaving efforts on Mrs. Kelley’s behalf.