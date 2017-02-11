Rock Springs Woman’s Death Investigated

The death of a Rock Springs woman whose body was found in her home north of the city Friday is under investigation.

In a joint release issued by the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, Sweetwater County Coroner’s Office, and Sweetwater County Fire District #1, Sheriff Mike Lowell said emergency responders, including firefighters and deputy sheriffs, were dispatched to the Mary Whitfield residence on Stassinos Ranch Road at around 12:25 PM on Friday in response to a report of a fire there and the discovery of a body inside.

Inside the residence, responders found the body of Mary Whitfield, 54. Though the fire had self-extinguished, firefighters and arson investigators noted extensive smoke and heat damage throughout the home’s interior.

Lowell and County Coroner Dale Majhanovich said an autopsy has been scheduled in Loveland, Colorado, for Monday, February 13.

Authorities said the investigation is focusing now on the cause of death and the cause and origin of the fire.