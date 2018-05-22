Rock Springs Young American Football League Registration Opens Soon

Registration for the 2018 Rock Springs Young American Football League is fast approaching for students who will be in grades 4 through 6 in the 2018–2019 school year.

Registration dates are July 2,3,9,11,16, 18, 23 and 25 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Players can register at 200 Community Park Drive in Rock Springs.

Advertisement

The fee is $85 dollars per player. For additional players per household, the fee is $75 dollars. Fees go for the rental of the football gear and the purchase of the jersey.

Players must be 9 years of age before September 15, 2018, and cannot turn 13 years of age before September 15, 2018.

Players are required to bring a copy of their birth certificate and must be present during the time of registration in order to be fitted for their gear.

For more information contact RS YAFL president Teno Trujillo at 1(307)354-6404.