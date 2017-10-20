Eight bands will perform during the Rockin’ the Springs Music Jam tomorrow.

The Rockin’ The Springs Music Jam is set for 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, October 21st at the Sweetwater Events Complex.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Kids five and under get in for free. Advance tickets are available now at the Green River and Rock Springs Chambers, at the Young at Heart Center at 2400 Reagan Avenue in Rock Springs, and online at http://www.youngatheartcenter.org/online-store.

All money raised goes to support the Young at Heart Community Center and the many programs they provide for the community.

In addition to live music performances, a variety of vendors will be at the Events Complex throughout the event. A beer tasting will feature seasonal beers, and samples of red and green chili will be available as competitors go head to head in a chili cook-off.

Below is the schedule of bands playing at the Music Jam:

Time Musician/Band

2 p.m.-3 p.m. Steve Davis

3 p.m.-4 p.m. Meisha & Amy

4 p.m.-5 p.m. 3D band

5 p.m.-6 p.m. Nowhere Fast

6 p.m.-7 p.m. Phatt Lipp

7 p.m.-8 p.m. Toom3R

8 p.m.-9 p.m. Sickamore Treezy

9 p.m.-10 p.m. Hanover Fiist

For more information, visit the Young at Heart Community Center on Facebook or call Maxine 871-1659.