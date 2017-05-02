Rocky Mountain Power Discusses 2020 Energy Vision With The Rock Springs City Council

During their regular meeting, member of the Rock Springs City Council were presented with Rocky Mountain Power’s 2020 Energy Vision from Vice President of Wyoming Operations, Rita Meyer.

Meyer, presented Rocky Mountain Power’s 20 year plan to provide electricity to to its customers that includes adding more solar and wind as well as making existing wind turbines more efficient. The 3.5 billion dollar plan, which is expected to be finished by 2020, will include the building of a segment of the Gateway West transmission line to facilitate the wind expansion.

The Gateway West segment will include a boo-kilovolt transmission line running between Medicine Bow, Wyoming and Jim Bridger Power Plant just outside of Rock Springs, Wyoming. This 140 mile line will enable additional wind generation, improve efficiency and relieve transmission congestion.

Construction will generate up to 1,100 megawatts of new wind projects, with the majority staying right here in Wyoming. It will also add an additional 859 megawatts of new wind, 85 megawatts in Wyoming and 774 megawatts in Idaho between 2028 and 2036.

Meyer advised the council that the project would not only provide a boost in the local economy, but also create between 1,100 and 1,600 jobs in the state of Wyoming through the construction, and maintenance process.

The availability of federal tax credits will help to cover the costs of these investments and provide a net savings to customers.