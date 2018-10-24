Rocky Mountain Power Provides Grant For Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library In Southwest Wyoming

United Way of Southwest Wyoming (UWSW) was awarded a $500 grant from Rocky Mountain Power for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Southwest Wyoming (DPILSW). This program aims to increase the time parents spend reading out loud with their children. Rocky Mountain Power has been a generous supporter of DPILSW throughout the years. With these funds, 167 books will be mailed to children in Sweetwater County.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library provides the book while UWSW pays to mail one book a month, for free, to every enrolled child’s home. This encourages parents to read to their children with a guaranteed access to books.

UWSW pays for shipping of the books through grants and donations. The donations cover the cost of shipping the books, which is about $35 a year per child. There are 2,466 children enrolled in DPILSW. The program is accessible to all children ages birth to 5 years old, in the area. Over the years over 3,000 children have graduated from DPILSW.

Parents can enroll their children in DPILSW online by visiting swunitedway.org, or by paper forms available at the UWSW office, 510 South Main Street, Rock Springs, WY.

For more information please contact Shelley Richno at 307-362-5003 or srichno@swunitedway.org