Rocky Mountain Power Scam Targets Sweetwater County

A scam involving someone claiming to be from Rocky Mountain Power is resurfacing in Sweetwater County.

The Green River Police Department recently received a report of someone who got a call from a individual claiming to be with Rocky Mountain Power. The caller told the victim that they must pay their power bill right away or their power would be turned off. In this case, the reporting party’s spouse purchased a MoneyPak card and provided the scammer with the card information. The victim later contacted Rocky Mountain Power and learned the power company had not contacted them.

Paul Murphy with Rocky Mountain Power said these kinds of scams are unfortunately very common. In most cases, elderly people and businesses are targeted. The scammers are often very sophisticated with the caller ID showing the call from Rocky Mountain Power or imitating a number associated with the company.

Murphy says anyone who receives such a call should hang up and call Rocky Mountain Power’s customer service line at 1-888-221-7070.

Murphy said while some people do have their power turned off, it is only after multiple notices have been sent to the address and correspondence has been made via mail or email.

Rocky Mountain Power offers the following suggestions to help ensure customers and their personal information, bank accounts and sense of security are kept safe:

Be aware of Rocky Mountain Power practices, identification and methods of contacting customers:

Rocky Mountain Power employees wear identification badges when performing work in the field. If the ID is not visible and you don’t see any other Rocky Mountain Power logo, you should ask the individual to show you their badge.

All company vehicles are marked with the company’s name or logo. If you are approached by someone claiming to be from Rocky Mountain Power, check to see if their vehicle is clearly marked and/or ask for ID.

Employees will not demand immediate payment for damaged or broken electrical equipment or any other service. Be suspicious of anyone who approaches you and asks for on-the-spot payment.

If they contact a customer, the company representative will always have the customer’s account number.

If you believe you have been contacted by a scammer, note any information – caller ID, phone numbers, addresses for making payments, etc. – and report it to your local police and the Federal Trade Commission at 877-FTC-HELP.