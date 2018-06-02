Rods And Rails Car Show Coming Up June 16th

One of Rock Springs most popular summer events is coming up this month. The Twelfth Annual Rods and Rails Car Show will once again take place Saturday, June 16th on South Main Street in Downtown Rock Springs.

The free event will feature an expected variety of over 100 custom cars and trucks, hot rods, and motorcycles from Wyoming, Utah and Colorado. The event is free and will run from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Entries are currently in progress at $25.00 car or truck pre-entry free ($15 for additional cars), $40.00 day of event. Click here for an entry form.

The event is sponsored by WyoRadio, City of Rock Springs, Rock Springs Auto Body and Glass, Industrial Hoist and Crane and Rock Mountain Power Sports.