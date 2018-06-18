Rods and Rails Car Show Results

Rock Springs, WY–Held on South Main Street in Downtown Rock Springs, Rods & Rails took place on June 16, 2018. Car show enthusiasts came from around Wyoming as well as Utah, Colorado, and Idaho to show off their cherry rides.

Winners at the show took home a trophy and $100 cash prize. Class winners included:

CLASS NAME YEAR MAKE MODEL

2 LARRY GILL 1957 CHEVY BEL-AIRE

3 GARY EACKER 1968 CHEVY CAPRIC

4 THE ALLEN FAMILY 1956 CHEVY 210 HT

5 RICK TURNBOO 2012 DODGE CHALLENGER

6 TOM PRATHER 1955 CHEVY TRUCK

7 LEROY FERNANDEZ 1950 F-1PICKUP F-1

8 LYNDON SCHMIDT 2010 TOYOTA TACOMA

9 ED MARKHAM 1947 CHEVY SEDAN DELIVERY

10 TANNER COON 1936 FORD PICKUP

11 JASON LEE 2009 DODGE CHALLENGER RETRO

ADDITION

12 DAVE DANIELS 1964 CHEVY CHEVELLE

13 JAMIE HOLMAN 1971 CHEVY CREW CAB 4X4

14 SHANNON GUFFEY 1972 HARLEY FLH

15 DAVE ROBERTS 1981 KAWASAKI K2-1100

16 SHAWN M JOHNSON 2006 HARLEY HERITAGE SOFTAIL

18 BRENT HARPER 1968 DODGE CHARGER R/T

19 BILL CROY 2013 FORD SHELBY GT500

MAYORS CHOICE

9 GARY HALL 1930 FORD MODEL A

The 2018 Rods and Rails Car Show was sponsored by WyoRadio and Rock Springs Auto Body & Glass. The annual car show is hosted by the City of Rock Springs and Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA).

The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. For more information contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com