Rods And Rails Car Show Today

The 12th Annual Rods and Rails Car Show will take place today from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on south Main Street in Downtown Rock Springs.

The free event will feature an expected variety of over 100 custom cars and trucks, hot rods, and motorcycles from Wyoming, Utah and Colorado.

Concession will be available.

The event is sponsored by WyoRadio, City of Rock Springs, Rock Springs Auto Body and Glass, Industrial Hoist and Crane and Rock Mountain Power Sports.