Roosevelt Fire Update: September 20, 2018

The Roosevelt fire, located near Bondurant, Wyoming which has been burning since Saturday, September 15th, 2018. As of this morning, September 20th, the fire has reportedly burned over 31,600 acres with 0% containment. The fire claimed at least one structure overnight in the Hoback Ranches subdivision.

The fire has triggered evacuations for at least 230 homes including the subdivisions of Upper Hoback, Thunder, Hoback Ranches and Jim Bridger Estates. At approximately 11:27 am this morning the Rim Ranches and the Rim Station area was placed into the “SET” stage. This means you may be asked to evacuate at a moment’s notice, to be packed and ready to evacuate. When evacuations actually start that is known as the “GO” stage. If the Rim Ranches and Rim Station area fall under the “GO” stage and evacuate, the number of homes in the evacuation could rise.

The fire is a dynamic situation. At this point, it is still unclear when residents of the evacuated areas will be allowed to return to their homes. Residents from the evacuated area will not be allowed to return to their homes for items or to check their homes until the evacuation has been lifted. Additionally, Rim Ranches and the Rim Station area are placed into the “GO” stage US Highway 189/191 will be likely be closed to public traffic for safety.

We have been receiving many offers for additional supplies, housing, and assistance from the community and want to thank everyone who has graciously offered assistance. Many evacuated residents have found shelter with neighboring friends and family members. A shelter will be opened and available for those evacuated if needed. It will be managed by the Red Cross.

Updates can be found on the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the Sublette County Emergency Management Facebook page, https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6212/, and www.wyoroad.info. A Fire information line has been created by the Type 2 Incident Management team in charge of the fire. The phone number for the Fire information line is 844-692-5341. A public meeting is scheduled in Bondurant at the school tonight at 6:30 pm. In addition, we will share any information we receive from the Incident Management team on the progression of the fire.