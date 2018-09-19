Roosevelt Fire Update

The Roosevelt fire located near Bondurant has been burning since Saturday, September 15th 2018. As of this morning September 19th at 6 am the fire has reportedly burned over 25,000 acres with 0% containment. The fire triggered evacuations on Monday the 17th for subdivisions in the area including the Upper Hoback, Rolling Thunder, Jim Bridger Estates. At approximately 5pm Tuesday the 18th Hoback Ranches was also evacuated due to fire activity.

The number of affected homes that were evacuated as of today is estimated to be 230 homes. The Red Cross has set up shelter at the Pinedale LDS Church that has not been utilized yet. The Red Cross did assist five families to arrange other shelter locally last night. The fire is a dynamic situation, at this point it is unclear when residents of the affected areas will be allowed to return to their homes. Residents from the evacuated area will not be allowed to return to their homes for items or to check their homes until the evacuation has been lifted. We have been receiving many offers for additional supplies, housing, and assistance from the community and want to thank everyone who has graciously helped. Many evacuated residents have found shelter with neighboring friends and family members. The Red Cross will be open at the LDS church in Pinedale and be able to provide needed services to evacuees.

Our office has received numerous questions from citizens about the status of Highway 189/191 and on the fire. US Highway 189/191 is currently open, for updates check the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the Sublette County Emergency Management Facebook page, https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6212/, and www.wyoroad.info. A Fire information line has been created by the Type 2 Incident Management team in charge of the fire. The phone number for the Fire information line is 530-618-2844. A public meeting is scheduled in Bondurant at the school tomorrow night at 6pm. In addition, any information that is received by the Incident Management team on the progression of the fire will be shared.