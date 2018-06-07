Rose Mosbey Announces Bid for Re-Election to Rock Springs City Council

According to a press release sent to Wyo4News, Rose Mosbey has declared she is running for re-election to the Rock Springs City Council. The filing period for candidates to officially file for any public office was May 17th thru June 1st, 2018 with the primary election taking place August 21st, and the general election November 6th, 2018.

The following is the release from Rose Mosbey:

I am announcing my candidacy for re-election to the Rock Springs City Council in Ward IV. I am a lifelong resident of Sweetwater County, having resided in Rock Springs since 1970, and am retired, following a 35- year career as a Field Business Supervisor in the oil and gas industry.

In addition to serving on the Rock Springs City Council, I have served the community for many years in leadership roles including:

Memorial Hospital Board, Wyoming Unemployment Insurance Commission, Rock Springs Planning & Zoning Commission, Sweetwater Federal Credit Union Credit Committee, Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and Enterprise Committee, Great Divide Economic Development Coalition, Southwest Wyoming Industrial Association and Education Partnership Committee, Wyoming Miners' Hospital Board, and the Southwest Wyoming Mineral Association.

Rock Springs continues to face challenges related to budget and finance now and in the coming

years. If re-elected, I look forward to addressing these challenges to make sure that the citizens continue to receive the best basic services as well as a high quality of life. I have no personal

agendas nor do I represent any special interest groups. I will listen to all views, promote and support policies which wisely invest tax dollars, and generally serve the community in the best interest of its citizens.

I have the experience as well as the time to dedicate to the City Council and would consider it an honor and a privilege to continue serving the citizens of Rock Springs.