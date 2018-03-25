Rotary Club Announces RSHS Students of the Month

The Rotary Club of Rock Springs has announced their Students of the Month. The local Rotary Club is recognizing and celebrating the academic accomplishments of Amanda Borders (left) and Brooklynne Stauffer (right). Both young ladies received their awards at the recent March Rotary meeting.

Amanda has 4.0 grade point, an ACT score of 24 and is a member of the National Honors Society. She has earned honor roll six years in a row. Amanda will have over 200 hours of community service through the Health Academy, NHS and other groups. She is a certified nursing assistant and works at Mountainaire Animal Clinic as a vet tech. For fun she loves to ride and show horses. Amanda wants to become a large animal veterinarian.

Brooklynne Stauffer has a 3.97 grade point, an ACT score of 28 and skipped the first grade. She is captain of the high school dance team. Her father, David, proudly pointed out they won State this year. Brooklynne is a member of the Health Academy, assistant dance teacher, and gymnastics coach. She has donated over 80 community service hours ranging from visiting the elderly to volunteering at charity events. For fun she enjoys dancing and painting. Brooklynne wants to earn a Bachelor of Science in nursing and possibly work in OBGYN.

For their senior project both Amanda and Brooklynne made Chemo Care Packages for kids with cancer. Both are also planning to attend the University of Wyoming starting in the fall.

“Rotary recognizes the top students, but the parents, teachers and counselors all played a large part. It is amazing what these students have already accomplished,” said President Tim Savage.

To learn more about the Rock Springs Rotary click here.