Rotary Club Hosts Helene Neville At Young At Heart Senior Center

During their meeting today, members of the Rock Springs Rotary Club hosted Helene Neville, a cancer survivor who is running her way across America.

Helene is a mother, grandmother, nurse, author, health advocate, entrepreneur, fitness coach, inspirational speaker, multiple World Record holder and cancer survivor from Las Vegas, Nevada who has made it her goal to run across all fifty states.

Helene began her journey in 1990 after a cancer scare. At first she ran marathons. In 2010, she began the first segment of her journey running from California to Florida.

Helene started the final segment of her journey on May 1, 2017 at the Utah/Wyoming boarder in Evanston, Wyoming and will make her way along Interstate 80 to West Virginia, and eventually back to Las Vegas, Nevada by September 23, 2017.

One of Helene’s greatest accomplishments came in 2015 after her East to West run, when she was awarded The Flag for Hope Star. The 50 stars on the flag represent iconic Americans who have greatly contributed to the strength and well-being of the country. Helene is one of 50 people who were chosen out of 320 million.

“I feel it is important to show how friendly the citizens of Sweetwater County are, ” said City Councilman Tim Savage on the importance of citizens from Rock Springs helping people such as Helene.

Savage also expressed to Helene that the only two things she should fear here in Wyoming are the “wind and the altitude, not the people”.

If you would like to follow Helene on her journey or donate to her, please click here.