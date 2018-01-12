Rotary Club Rock Springs High School Students of the Month

Deborah Smith, James Spicer, Colin Murcray and Ceejay Berg are the Rock Springs High School Students of the Month. Rotary recognized and celebrated the academic accomplishments of these four and their parents at an October Rotary meeting.

Deborah’s interests vary from knitting to taekwondo. She excels in both engineering and languages. Deborah is involved with ERA, Band, her church and translating. She plans to attend UW and pursue a degree in language and translation.

James is an accomplished competitive swimmer. He has a passion for accounting and Auto Cad and plans to attend Morningside University and pursue a degree in computer science.

Colin is an active member of speech and debate and is Policy Debate Captain. He served as trumpet section leader and on the Eye Glass Donation and School Cleanup Committees. Career plans include nuclear engineering or forensic psychology.

Ceejay is a leader. She is Co-President of the Speech and Debate Team, RSHS Choir President, Wyoming State Thespian Vice President and American Legion Girls’ State President of the Senate. Ceejay is a doer. She has logged some 150 hours of service for Cowboys Against Cancer, our local soup kitchen, and sings every week at church. Her future plans include accounting, business, and law.

“The future looks very bright for these amazing students from RSHS”, commented Rotary President Tim Savage. “We all need to focus more on what can be accomplished and these students are great examples. The honorees each mentioned what an important role their parents played and will continue to play in their lives.”