Rotary Provides 320 Meals

The following is a press release sent to Wyo4News by the Rock Springs Rotary Club.

People talk about improving test scores and graduation rates but one small group of dedicated students is doing something about it. Senior members of the Rock Springs High School Health Academy volunteer each week to provide much-needed food to students at elementary schools here in Rock Springs. Hungry students, students worried about where their next meal is coming from, don’t learn or test well. They don’t go on to college or always even finish high school. With support from Sweetwater Boces, and private donations, these caring high school seniors are making a big difference in the lives of over 120 young students here in Rock Springs through a program called Giving Pack. The seniors buy, then fill backpacks with much-needed food and deliver them to the elementary schools each Friday, ensuring these kids have something to eat over the weekend.

“Rotary is a service club that’s been around for sixty years,” said Club President Tim Savage, “and we find this group and their mission inspiring.” Rock Springs Rotary recently donated money to help with the Health Academy’s mission. “It is our hope that others will see the merit of this endeavor and provide funds so they can continue and grow Giving Pack.”

Giving Pack advisor Bruce Metz can be contacted at the High School for more information or to make a donation. “Rotary is honored to support Giving Pack,” Savage went on to say.