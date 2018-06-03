Roy Lloyd Announces Bid For County Commissioner

In a press release sent to Wyo4News, Roy Lloyd has announced his candidacy for a spot on the Sweetwater County Commission.

“I am excited to declare my candidacy for the office of Sweetwater County Commissioner. After being a resident of Sweetwater County for 14 years, I have decided it is time to move from the sidelines and into the game”.

Advertisement

In his release Lloyd states, “Sweetwater County has become our home where we have developed many relationships, serve our community and raise our four children. I have developed a pride in our community and marvel at what our county has accomplished over the 14 years we have lived here. Though I have witnessed positive accomplishments during those 14 years, I see room for a new voice to help lead our community through the existing challenges while simultaneously forging new ideas to enhance the future of the county. Change is necessary to move forward and away from the status quo, and I feel I bring the motivation, energy and passion to help be that voice of change”.

Advertisement

In his announcement, Lloyd pointed to some of his “basic philosophies” of his campaign:

Listen to the ideas of others in an open manner with hopes of creating positive relationships based upon respect and cooperation with those we serve. Collaboration and respect are needed to avoid friction and to serve the County effectively.

Strategically appoint Board Members to county entities and allow those Boards to effectively manage their organizations/entities while providing support and insight as an appointed liaison.

Critically review and efficiently manage the County Budget in a manner focusing on specific fiscal management rather than looking at generalized across the board cuts and increases.

Focus on effective methods to create and sustain economic growth in Sweetwater County using a collaborative, planned and designed methodology.

Listen to others’ ideas and views of where change is needed and develop ideas to move forward in those changes, but also be willing to stand my ground to my beliefs and agree to disagree in a respectful manner.

Serve the county with a level of professionalism above reproach.