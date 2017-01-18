RS City Council Appoints Six People To Boards and Committees

The Rock Springs City Council appointed six people to boards and committees during their regularly scheduled meeting last night.

“I want to personally thank all these citizens for their willingness to serve this City on these boards. We have many boards, many committees, and I will tell you, every one of these boards is very important to the functioning of this City and what we’re able to do up here as a governing body,” said Rock Springs Mayor Carl Demshar.

Appointments include:

Billy Shalata to fill the unexpired term for Elina Chernyak on the County Wide Board of Health

Rich Tyler to 2 nd term on the Joint Powers Combined Communications Board

term on the Joint Powers Combined Communications Board Ron Cheese to 4 th term on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board

term on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board Bill Legerski to 3 rd term on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board

term on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board RJ Pieper to 1 st term on the Rock Springs Historical Museum Board

term on the Rock Springs Historical Museum Board Ted Wells to 5th term on the Rock Springs Transportation Committee.