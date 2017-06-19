RS City Council To Vote on Budget/Fireworks Tuesday

The Rock Springs City Council will meet for their regularly scheduled meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at the City Council Chambers located within Rock Springs City Hall. The Rock Springs City Council meets at 7 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of every month.

During the meeting, a public hearing will take place on the proposed budget for fiscal year 2018. The council will vote on the budget later in the meeting.

As it stands, the proposed budget for the City of Rock Springs currently allocates no funds for a city fireworks display on the Fourth of July. If approved, this would eliminate a city funded fireworks display for the holiday.

In previous years, the city allocated $25,000 for the Fourth of July fireworks display. That $25,000 has been cut from the proposed budget as the Rock Springs Parks and Recreation Department was asked in November to reduce their budget by $650,000.

As a part of those cuts, the Parks and Recreation Department previously reduced facility hours, increased and implemented fees for athletic fields and parks, and increased fees for the Recreation and Civic Centers.

The full preliminary budget for fiscal year 2018 can be viewed online at http://www.rswy.net/egov/documents/1494464461_16462.pdf.

The meeting agenda is below. The agenda and meeting packet can be found online at: http://www.rswy.net/egov/documents/1497635303_68754.pdf