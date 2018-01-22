RS Historical Museum Announces New Board Members

The Rock Springs Historical Board met Wednesday the 17th with three new board members. Both Gregory Hasman and Jon Harwood were introduced at their first meeting, while Sharon Grey attended her second meeting.

Hasman is a reporter for the Rocket Miner and is passionate about the Lincoln Highway. He is currently organizing the Annual Lincoln Highway Association Conference to be held in Rock Springs in June of 2019. Hasman told the Board he is interested in the museum showcasing local highways and byways, old signs and historic buildings.

Harwood is an Associate Librarian at Western Wyoming Community College and joined the Board to have the opportunity to be involved in our local and western history. Harwood moved to Rock Springs a decade ago and enjoys reading about and exploring all the facets of the past from the native Americans and mountain men to the 1970 boom years.

Grey was appointed to the Board and attended her first meeting in December 2017. She has already proven to be a welcome asset, assisting with decorating for Christmas at the museum and coordinating upcoming events. Grey joined the museum board because she loves helping out her community, and enjoys learning about local history.

During the meeting, the board held New Officer Elections, with Grey voted in as Vice-Chairperson, Harwood as Treasurer, and board members Elizabeth Strannigan as Chairperson and Lynn Shalata as Secretary. All Rock Springs Historical Museum Board members are appointed for three year terms. Interested individuals can find the application to this, and other city boards, on the City of Rock Springs’ webpage. Along with appointed positions, the museum welcomes volunteers of any kind. Please contact Museum Coordinator Jennifer Messer for more information.