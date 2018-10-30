RS Mayor Carl Demshar Releases Endorsement Letter Supporting Ryan Greene

Late Tuesday afternoon, current Rock Springs Mayor Carl Demshar released a statement endorsing Ryan Greene to be the next Mayor of Rock Springs. Greene is facing off against Tim Kaumo in the race for Rock Springs Mayor in the upcoming November 6th General Election.

Advertisement

The following is Demshar’s endorsement letter sent to Wyo4News:

“After listening to the political rhetoric from the candidates for Rock Springs Mayor, I have decided to endorse the candidacy of Ryan Greene for the Mayor of Rock Springs. The reason for my decision rests largely upon the fact that during the many candidate forums, “meet and greets”, and other public events, Ryan has consistently articulated a vision and a detailed plan to build on the successes of the past eight years and continue to move our City forward.

During my two terms as Mayor, we have been fortunate to have raised the City to the national level with the National High School Finals Rodeo and the National Main Street Award; we have worked hard to develop strong working relationships and partnerships with Sweetwater County, City of Green River, the Department of Environmental Quality/AML, and State Legislators; we have utilized High Performance Organizational techniques to make the City’s core organizational structure more effective and efficient; and the City spearheaded the formation of the Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition with Sweetwater County and the City of Green River, with this group being dedicated to enhancing economic development efforts in the area. With respect to the working relationships and partnerships, Ryan has the energy, integrity, and interpersonal skills to continue to build on these relationships to further benefit this community.

Advertisement

As stated above, through the use of High Performance Organizational techniques we have made significant strides with the City’s core organization becoming more effective and efficient through the analysis of job responsibilities and requirements, and reporting relationships within and between departments. This improvement process has led to restructuring of job descriptions, re-assigning job responsibilities, shifts in reporting relationships, and generally “raising the bar” for those seeking employment with the City. The LEAN initiative, proposed by Ryan, is the next step in this process; it will further improve efficiencies, enhance the City’s organization, and lead to additional cost savings while retaining employees. Ryan’s background in quality improvement and experience as a “Six-Sigma Black Belt” make him the right person to lead the successful implementation of this program.

Declining revenues have had a significant economic impact on Rock Springs over the last several years; yet, despite having less money to work with, we have been successful in putting this City on a trajectory of positive improvement, growth, and national recognition. With Ryan’s demonstrated skill sets, professionalism, and articulated vision for our City, I wholeheartedly and without reservation endorse Ryan Greene‘s candidacy for the Mayor of Rock Springs. I know that he can take us down a path of new opportunity and prosperity while continuing to build on our successes without looking back”.