RSHS Adds To Boys Basketball Sophomore and Junior Varsity Schedule

Rock Springs Boys Basketball has added a sophomore and junior varsity game to the schedule to make-up for games missed due to weather earlier this month.

The Tigers will travel to Star Valley on January 31st with the sophomore team playing at 4 p.m. and the junior varsity team playing at 5:30 p.m.

RSHS is still in the process of finding additional games for the boys varsity team and for the girls sophomore, junior varsity, and varsity teams.