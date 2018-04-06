RSHS Boys Basketball Coach Jason Buell Resigns

Jason Buell recently resigned from his position as Head Coach of Boys Basketball at Rock Springs High School.

Advertisement

Buell said he is pursuing other opportunities and doing what is best for his family.

“I’m trying to pursue some other avenues that best help my family out and are best for my kids,” Buell told Wyo4News.

Buell is currently employed by the City of Rock Springs.

Assistant Principal and Activities Director Thomas Jassman confirmed that he received Buell’s resignation letter last week.

Buell took over as the Head Coach for RSHS Boys Basketball in December 2016 on an interim basis. He was later named the head coach.

He won the title as 4A Coach of the Year for the 2016-2017 basketball season after leading the Tigers to a second place finish in the 4A Boys State Basketball Tournament.

This year, the Tigers finished with a 14-12 overall record and made it to the state tournament.

Sweetwater County School District #1 said they wish Buell the best in his future endeavors.

“We sincerely appreciate his dedication and his efforts towards the program and wish him the best in whatever his future plans entail,” said Nicole Bolton, Sweetwater County School District #1 Human Resources Director.

The school district has posted the job opening on its website. The job listing is also available through Wyoming Workforce Services.